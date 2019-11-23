TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

_____

308 FPUS54 KBRO 230956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

TXZ253-240300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-240300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-240300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around

15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

near 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-240300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-240300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-240300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-240300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ249-240300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-240300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ353-240300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until late

afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-240300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ351-240300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather