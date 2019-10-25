TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
_____
594 FPUS54 KBRO 250715 AAB
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
TXZ253-251200-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Widespread rain
showers after midnight, then numerous rain showers early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest
around 20 mph early in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ255-251200-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and numerous thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming northwest around
10 mph early in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with isolated rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ257-251200-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and numerous thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with isolated rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to around 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around
70.
$$
TXZ252-251200-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Numerous thunderstorms. Widespread
rain showers after midnight, then numerous rain showers early in
the morning. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest
around 25 mph early in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ254-251200-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and numerous
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming
northwest around 20 mph early in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with isolated rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the
morning.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ256-251200-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and numerous thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Light winds becoming northwest around 15 mph
early in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with isolated rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph
decreasing to around 35 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to around 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph early in
the morning.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ248-251200-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with isolated rain showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ249-251200-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to around 25 mph early
in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ250-251200-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Numerous thunderstorms. Widespread
rain showers after midnight, then numerous rain showers early in
the morning. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest
around 25 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ353-251200-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Numerous thunderstorms. Widespread
rain showers after midnight, then numerous rain showers early in
the morning. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest
around 25 mph early in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ251-251200-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Widespread rain
showers after midnight, then numerous rain showers early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest
around 20 mph early in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ351-251200-
Coastal Kenedy-
215 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and numerous thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming northwest around
15 mph early in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with isolated rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph
decreasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening
then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather