TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
TXZ253-130300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming
northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ255-130300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ257-130300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid to upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ252-130300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ254-130300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ256-130300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ248-130300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ249-130300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ250-130300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ353-130300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ251-130300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ351-130300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
