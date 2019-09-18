TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

171 FPUS54 KBRO 180856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

TXZ253-190300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-190300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-190300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-190300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-190300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-190300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-190300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ249-190300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-190300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-190300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-190300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-190300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

