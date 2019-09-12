TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
