TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019
_____
510 FPUS54 KBRO 090856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
TXZ253-100300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-100300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-100300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ252-100300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-100300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-100300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs near 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ248-100300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-100300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-100300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-100300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-100300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-100300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather