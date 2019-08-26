TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

_____

835 FPUS54 KBRO 260856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

TXZ253-270300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 118.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-270300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-270300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light becoming south around 10 mph early in

the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-270300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

$$

TXZ254-270300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast around 25 mph late in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-270300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-270300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

$$

TXZ249-270300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

$$

TXZ250-270300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

$$

TXZ353-270300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-270300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-270300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

