TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
_____
257 FPUS54 KBRO 190856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
TXZ253-200300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the
upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-200300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-200300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows around 80.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ252-200300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ254-200300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-200300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-200300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ249-200300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ250-200300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ353-200300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-200300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-200300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather