TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ 965 FPUS54 KEWX 150819 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 TXZ192-152130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ205-152130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ183-152130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ220-152130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ187-152130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ193-152130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ190-152130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ172-152130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ208-152130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ206-152130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-152130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ228-152130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ184-152130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ209-152130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ219-152130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ188-152130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ223-152130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ207-152130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ191-152130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ222-152130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ189-152130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ186-152130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ202-152130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ225-152130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ194-152130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ171-152130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ217-152130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ204-152130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ185-152130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ203-152130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ173-152130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ221-152130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ218-152130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 219 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather