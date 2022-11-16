TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 _____ 643 FPUS54 KEWX 160927 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 TXZ192-162230- Travis- Including the city of Austin 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ205-162230- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ183-162230- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ220-162230- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ187-162230- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ193-162230- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ190-162230- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ172-162230- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ208-162230- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ206-162230- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ224-162230- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ228-162230- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ184-162230- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ209-162230- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ219-162230- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ188-162230- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ223-162230- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ207-162230- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ191-162230- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ222-162230- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ189-162230- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ186-162230- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ202-162230- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ225-162230- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ194-162230- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ171-162230- Llano- Including the city of Llano 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ217-162230- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ204-162230- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ185-162230- Real- Including the city of Leakey 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ203-162230- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-162230- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ221-162230- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ218-162230- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 327 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$