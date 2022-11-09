TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ 381 FPUS54 KEWX 090800 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 TXZ192-092100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ205-092100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ183-092100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ220-092100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ187-092100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ193-092100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ190-092100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ172-092100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ208-092100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ206-092100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 70. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ224-092100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ228-092100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ184-092100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ209-092100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ219-092100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ188-092100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ223-092100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ207-092100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ191-092100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ222-092100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ189-092100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ186-092100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ202-092100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ225-092100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ194-092100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ171-092100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ217-092100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ204-092100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ185-092100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ203-092100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs around 70. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ173-092100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ221-092100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ218-092100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 200 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. 