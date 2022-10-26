TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ 760 FPUS54 KEWX 260745 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 TXZ192-262045- Travis- Including the city of Austin 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ205-262045- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ183-262045- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ220-262045- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ187-262045- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ193-262045- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ190-262045- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ172-262045- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ208-262045- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ206-262045- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ224-262045- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ228-262045- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ184-262045- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ209-262045- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ219-262045- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ188-262045- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ223-262045- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ207-262045- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ191-262045- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ222-262045- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ189-262045- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ186-262045- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ202-262045- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ225-262045- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ194-262045- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ171-262045- Llano- Including the city of Llano 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ217-262045- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ204-262045- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ185-262045- Real- Including the city of Leakey 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ203-262045- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ173-262045- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ221-262045- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ218-262045- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 245 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather