TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

154 FPUS54 KEWX 210121

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

TXZ192-211430-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

TXZ205-211430-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ183-211430-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ220-211430-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

TXZ187-211430-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ193-211430-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-211430-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ172-211430-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TXZ208-211430-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-211430-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ224-211430-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-211430-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ184-211430-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ209-211430-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-211430-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

TXZ188-211430-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ223-211430-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-211430-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and more humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ191-211430-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ222-211430-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-211430-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ186-211430-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ202-211430-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ225-211430-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-211430-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

TXZ171-211430-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ217-211430-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ204-211430-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TXZ185-211430-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ203-211430-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TXZ173-211430-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ221-211430-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ218-211430-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

821 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

