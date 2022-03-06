TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022

_____

830 FPUS54 KEWX 060817

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

TXZ192-062130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-062130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-062130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

TXZ220-062130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-062130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ193-062130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-062130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

TXZ172-062130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

TXZ208-062130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-062130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-062130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and less humid with highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ228-062130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-062130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

$$

TXZ209-062130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-062130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-062130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

$$

TXZ223-062130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ207-062130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-062130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-062130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-062130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-062130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

$$

TXZ202-062130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

TXZ225-062130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ194-062130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ171-062130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-062130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Less humid with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-062130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ185-062130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-062130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-062130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-062130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-062130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

217 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather