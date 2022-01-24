TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

_____

341 FPUS54 KEWX 240858

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

TXZ192-242200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-242200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-242200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-242200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ187-242200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-242200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-242200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-242200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-242200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Near steady temperature around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-242200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-242200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-242200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ184-242200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-242200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-242200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-242200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-242200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-242200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-242200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-242200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-242200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-242200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-242200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-242200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-242200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Near steady temperature around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ171-242200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-242200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-242200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-242200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-242200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-242200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-242200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-242200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather