655 FPUS54 KEWX 170800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

TXZ192-172100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-172100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and less humid with

highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-172100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ220-172100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-172100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ193-172100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ190-172100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-172100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ208-172100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and less humid with

highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ206-172100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-172100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ228-172100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ184-172100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and

less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ209-172100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ219-172100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-172100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ223-172100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Less humid with

lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ207-172100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ191-172100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ222-172100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ189-172100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-172100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ202-172100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Colder with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ225-172100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ194-172100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ171-172100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ217-172100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ204-172100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs around

70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-172100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ203-172100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs around

70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ173-172100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ221-172100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ218-172100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

200 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

