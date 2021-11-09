TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

_____

526 FPUS54 KEWX 090924

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

TXZ192-092230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ205-092230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-092230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ220-092230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-092230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-092230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ190-092230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-092230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-092230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-092230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-092230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-092230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-092230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-092230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-092230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-092230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-092230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-092230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ191-092230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-092230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-092230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-092230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-092230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-092230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-092230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ171-092230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-092230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-092230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-092230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-092230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-092230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-092230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-092230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

324 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

