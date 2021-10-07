TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature falling into the in the upper 70s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Temperature falling into the in the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature falling into the in the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

in the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

in the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the

in the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

in the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperature falling into the in the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Temperature falling into the in the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Temperature falling into the in the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

in the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the in the mid 80s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling to

around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Temperature falling into the in the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the

in the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature falling into the in the mid 70s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the in the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Temperature falling into the in the upper 70s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Temperature falling into the in the mid 80s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

213 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

