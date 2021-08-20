TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 19, 2021 _____ 027 FPUS54 KEWX 200814 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 TXZ192-202115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ205-202115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ183-202115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ220-202115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .SUNDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ187-202115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ193-202115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ190-202115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ172-202115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ208-202115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ206-202115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ224-202115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ228-202115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ184-202115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ209-202115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ219-202115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ188-202115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ223-202115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ207-202115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ191-202115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ222-202115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ189-202115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ186-202115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ202-202115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ225-202115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ194-202115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ171-202115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ217-202115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ204-202115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ185-202115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ203-202115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ173-202115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ221-202115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ218-202115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather