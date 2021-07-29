TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 _____ 986 FPUS54 KEWX 290814 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 TXZ192-292115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ205-292115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ183-292115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 97 to 102. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ220-292115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ187-292115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ193-292115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ190-292115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ172-292115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ208-292115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ206-292115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ224-292115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ228-292115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Hot. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ184-292115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ209-292115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ219-292115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ188-292115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ223-292115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ207-292115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ191-292115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ222-292115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ189-292115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ186-292115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ202-292115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ225-292115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ194-292115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ171-292115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ217-292115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ204-292115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ185-292115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ203-292115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ173-292115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ221-292115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ218-292115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 314 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather