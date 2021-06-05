TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021 _____ 781 FPUS54 KEWX 050729 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 TXZ192-052030- Travis- Including the city of Austin 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ205-052030- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ183-052030- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ220-052030- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ187-052030- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ193-052030- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ190-052030- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ172-052030- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ208-052030- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ206-052030- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ224-052030- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ228-052030- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ184-052030- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ209-052030- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ219-052030- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ188-052030- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ223-052030- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ207-052030- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ191-052030- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ222-052030- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ189-052030- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ186-052030- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ202-052030- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ225-052030- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ194-052030- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ171-052030- Llano- Including the city of Llano 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ217-052030- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ204-052030- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ185-052030- Real- Including the city of Leakey 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ203-052030- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ173-052030- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ221-052030- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ218-052030- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 229 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather