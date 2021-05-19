TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 _____ 966 FPUS54 KEWX 190751 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 TXZ192-192100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ205-192100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ183-192100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ220-192100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ187-192100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ193-192100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ190-192100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ172-192100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ208-192100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ206-192100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-192100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ228-192100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ184-192100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ209-192100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ219-192100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ188-192100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ223-192100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ207-192100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ191-192100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ222-192100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ189-192100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ186-192100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ202-192100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ225-192100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ194-192100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ171-192100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ217-192100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ204-192100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ185-192100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ203-192100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ173-192100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ221-192100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ218-192100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$