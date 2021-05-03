TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021 _____ 959 FPUS54 KEWX 030800 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 TXZ192-032100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ205-032100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ183-032100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ220-032100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ187-032100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ193-032100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ190-032100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ172-032100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ208-032100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ206-032100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ224-032100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ228-032100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ184-032100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ209-032100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ219-032100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ188-032100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ223-032100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ207-032100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ191-032100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ222-032100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ189-032100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ186-032100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ202-032100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ225-032100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ194-032100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ171-032100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ217-032100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ204-032100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ185-032100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ203-032100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ173-032100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ221-032100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ218-032100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 300 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather