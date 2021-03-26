TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers, thunderstorms and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

206 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

