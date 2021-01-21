TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

254 FPUS54 KEWX 210913

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

TXZ192-212215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-212215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-212215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-212215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ187-212215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-212215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-212215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-212215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ208-212215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-212215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-212215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ228-212215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

$$

TXZ184-212215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ209-212215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-212215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

$$

TXZ188-212215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-212215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ207-212215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-212215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-212215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-212215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-212215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-212215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ225-212215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-212215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ171-212215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-212215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ204-212215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-212215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ203-212215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ173-212215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers before midnight, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-212215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ218-212215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

