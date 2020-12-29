TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

TXZ192-292245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ205-292245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ183-292245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Rain before midnight, then

rain, slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Rain likely with possible

snow and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

TXZ220-292245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ187-292245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ193-292245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain and thunderstorms before

midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ190-292245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain likely

and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ172-292245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain likely

and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ208-292245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain and chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-292245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ224-292245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms before

midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ228-292245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ184-292245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain before midnight,

then rain, slight chance of freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Rain, snow likely and slight

chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

TXZ209-292245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms before

midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ219-292245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ188-292245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain likely before midnight, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain, slight chance of freezing rain and

snow in the morning, then rain likely and chance of snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around

40.

TXZ223-292245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and thunderstorms before

midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ207-292245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain and chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ191-292245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ222-292245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ189-292245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain likely

and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ186-292245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain likely before midnight, then

rain and slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely with possible snow

and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ202-292245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight

chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around

30. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ225-292245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms before

midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ194-292245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and thunderstorms before

midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ171-292245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain likely before midnight, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain likely

and chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

TXZ217-292245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-292245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ185-292245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling

in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain before midnight, then rain

and slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely with possible snow

and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ203-292245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ173-292245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ221-292245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ218-292245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

