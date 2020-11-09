TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020
699 FPUS54 KEWX 090853
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
TXZ192-092200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ205-092200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ183-092200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ220-092200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ187-092200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ193-092200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ190-092200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ172-092200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ208-092200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ206-092200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ224-092200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ228-092200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ184-092200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ209-092200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds
5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ219-092200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ188-092200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ223-092200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ207-092200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ191-092200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ222-092200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ189-092200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ186-092200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ202-092200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ225-092200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ194-092200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ171-092200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ217-092200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ204-092200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ185-092200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ203-092200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ173-092200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ221-092200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-092200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
