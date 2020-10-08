TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

411 FPUS54 KEWX 080736

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

TXZ192-082045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ205-082045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ183-082045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ220-082045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 100.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

TXZ187-082045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ193-082045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-082045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ172-082045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ208-082045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-082045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ224-082045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ228-082045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 100.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

TXZ184-082045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ209-082045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-082045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 100.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ188-082045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ223-082045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-082045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-082045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ222-082045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-082045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ186-082045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ202-082045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ225-082045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-082045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ171-082045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ217-082045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ204-082045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ185-082045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ203-082045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ173-082045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ221-082045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ218-082045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

