TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

466 FPUS54 KEWX 171920

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

TXZ192-180830-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ205-180830-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ183-180830-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ220-180830-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ187-180830-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ193-180830-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ190-180830-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ172-180830-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ208-180830-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ206-180830-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ224-180830-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ228-180830-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ184-180830-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ209-180830-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ219-180830-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ188-180830-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ223-180830-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ207-180830-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ191-180830-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ222-180830-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ189-180830-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ186-180830-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ202-180830-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ225-180830-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ194-180830-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ171-180830-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ217-180830-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ204-180830-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ185-180830-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ203-180830-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ173-180830-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ221-180830-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ218-180830-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

220 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

