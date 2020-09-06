TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
019 FPUS54 KEWX 060800
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
TXZ192-062100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ205-062100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ183-062100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ220-062100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ187-062100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ193-062100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ190-062100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-062100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ208-062100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ206-062100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ224-062100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-062100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ184-062100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ209-062100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ219-062100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ188-062100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ223-062100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ207-062100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ191-062100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ222-062100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ189-062100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ186-062100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ202-062100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-062100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows around 70. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ194-062100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ171-062100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-062100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ204-062100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ185-062100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ203-062100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ173-062100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ221-062100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ218-062100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather