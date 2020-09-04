TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020

_____

169 FPUS54 KEWX 040725

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

TXZ192-042030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-042030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-042030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-042030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-042030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-042030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-042030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-042030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-042030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-042030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-042030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-042030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-042030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-042030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph before

midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-042030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-042030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-042030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-042030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-042030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ222-042030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-042030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-042030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-042030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-042030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-042030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-042030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ217-042030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-042030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-042030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ203-042030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-042030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-042030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

225 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and