TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020

626 FPUS54 KEWX 120705

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

TXZ192-122015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ205-122015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-122015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-122015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-122015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-122015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ190-122015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-122015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ208-122015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-122015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-122015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-122015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ184-122015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-122015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-122015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-122015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-122015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ207-122015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-122015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-122015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-122015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-122015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-122015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-122015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-122015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-122015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-122015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-122015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-122015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-122015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-122015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ221-122015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ218-122015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

