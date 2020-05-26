TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

TXZ192-262200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ205-262200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-262200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ220-262200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-262200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-262200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-262200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ172-262200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ208-262200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ206-262200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-262200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

90.

$$

TXZ228-262200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-262200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ209-262200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ219-262200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-262200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-262200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ207-262200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ191-262200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ222-262200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-262200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-262200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-262200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ225-262200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ194-262200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-262200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ217-262200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-262200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ185-262200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-262200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-262200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-262200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ218-262200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

