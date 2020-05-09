TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

_____

816 FPUS54 KEWX 090723

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

TXZ192-092030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ205-092030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-092030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ220-092030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-092030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ193-092030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ190-092030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ172-092030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-092030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ206-092030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-092030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ228-092030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ184-092030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-092030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-092030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ188-092030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ223-092030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ207-092030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-092030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-092030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-092030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-092030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-092030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-092030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-092030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-092030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ217-092030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-092030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-092030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-092030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ173-092030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-092030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ218-092030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather