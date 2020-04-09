TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

TXZ192-092045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ205-092045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ183-092045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ220-092045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ187-092045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

South winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ193-092045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ190-092045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ172-092045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ208-092045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-092045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ224-092045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ228-092045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

TXZ184-092045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ209-092045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ219-092045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ188-092045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ223-092045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ207-092045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

TXZ191-092045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ222-092045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ189-092045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ186-092045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ202-092045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ225-092045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ194-092045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ171-092045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ217-092045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ204-092045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ185-092045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ203-092045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ173-092045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ218-221-092045-

Zavala-Wilson-

Including the cities of Crystal City and Floresville

233 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

