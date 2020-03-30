TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
_____
706 FPUS54 KEWX 300721
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
TXZ192-302030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-302030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ183-302030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ220-302030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ187-302030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ193-302030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ190-302030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ172-302030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ208-302030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-302030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ224-302030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ228-302030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-302030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ209-302030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-302030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ188-302030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ223-302030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ207-302030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-302030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ222-302030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-302030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ186-302030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ202-302030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ225-302030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ194-302030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ171-302030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ217-302030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-302030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ185-302030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ203-302030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ173-302030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ221-302030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ218-302030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
221 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather