TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
_____
671 FPUS54 KEWX 190652
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
TXZ192-192000-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ205-192000-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ183-192000-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ220-192000-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ187-192000-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ193-192000-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ190-192000-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ172-192000-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ208-192000-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ206-192000-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ224-192000-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ228-192000-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ184-192000-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy
with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ209-192000-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ219-192000-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ188-192000-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ223-192000-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ207-192000-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ191-192000-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ222-192000-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ189-192000-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ186-192000-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ202-192000-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers
likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ225-192000-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ194-192000-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ171-192000-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ217-192000-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ204-192000-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ185-192000-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ203-192000-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ173-192000-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ221-192000-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ218-192000-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
152 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather