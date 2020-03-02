TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling

in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

307 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

