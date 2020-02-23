TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020
226 FPUS54 KEWX 230844
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
TXZ192-232145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ205-232145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ183-232145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to
40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ220-232145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ187-232145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ193-232145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Highs in
the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ190-232145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ172-232145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ208-232145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Highs in
the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ206-232145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ224-232145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ228-232145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ184-232145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows
around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ209-232145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ219-232145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ188-232145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 60. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ223-232145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ207-232145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ191-232145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ222-232145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ189-232145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 60. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ186-232145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 60. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ202-232145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-232145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ194-232145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ171-232145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ217-232145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows around 40.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ204-232145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ185-232145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 40.
TXZ203-232145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
around 40.
TXZ173-232145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ221-232145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ218-232145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs around 60.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
