TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020

_____

226 FPUS54 KEWX 230844

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

TXZ192-232145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ205-232145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ183-232145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-232145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ187-232145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ193-232145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-232145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-232145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-232145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-232145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ224-232145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-232145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-232145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows

around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ209-232145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-232145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ188-232145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-232145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-232145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-232145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ222-232145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-232145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-232145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ202-232145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-232145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-232145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-232145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-232145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-232145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ185-232145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ203-232145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 40.

$$

TXZ173-232145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-232145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-232145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

244 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather