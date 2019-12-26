TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
TXZ192-262145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ205-262145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ183-262145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-262145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TXZ187-262145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ193-262145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ190-262145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ172-262145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ208-262145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ206-262145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ224-262145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ228-262145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ184-262145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TXZ209-262145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ219-262145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TXZ188-262145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
TXZ223-262145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ207-262145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ191-262145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ222-262145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TXZ189-262145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ186-262145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ202-262145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-262145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ194-262145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ171-262145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
TXZ217-262145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-262145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ185-262145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TXZ203-262145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TXZ173-262145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ221-262145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ218-262145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
238 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
