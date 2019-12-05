TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

_____

960 FPUS54 KEWX 050845

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

TXZ192-052145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-052145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-052145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ220-052145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ187-052145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ193-052145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-052145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ172-052145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-052145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-052145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-052145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-052145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-052145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ209-052145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-052145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-052145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ223-052145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ207-052145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-052145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-052145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-052145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ186-052145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-052145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-052145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ194-052145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-052145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-052145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-052145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ185-052145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-052145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-052145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ221-052145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ218-052145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

245 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather