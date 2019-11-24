TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

115 FPUS54 KEWX 240919

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

TXZ192-242230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-242230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-242230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-242230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-242230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ193-242230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-242230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-242230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ208-242230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ206-242230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ224-242230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ228-242230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ184-242230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ209-242230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ219-242230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ188-242230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ223-242230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ207-242230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-242230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-242230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

TXZ189-242230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-242230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ202-242230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-242230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ194-242230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ171-242230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ217-242230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ204-242230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ185-242230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-242230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-242230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ221-242230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ218-242230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

319 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

