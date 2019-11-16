TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 60.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
207 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
