TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ205-142200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ183-142200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10
mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ220-142200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ187-142200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ193-142200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ190-142200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ172-142200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ208-142200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ206-142200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ224-142200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ228-142200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ184-142200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ209-142200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ219-142200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ188-142200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ223-142200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ207-142200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ191-142200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ222-142200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ189-142200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ186-142200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ202-142200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ225-142200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ194-142200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ171-142200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ217-142200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ204-142200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ185-142200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ203-142200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ173-142200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ221-142200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ218-142200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
