TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

TXZ192-042100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ205-042100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-042100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-042100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-042100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ193-042100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-042100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-042100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-042100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ206-042100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-042100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ228-042100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ184-042100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-042100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-042100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-042100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-042100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ207-042100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ191-042100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ222-042100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-042100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-042100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-042100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-042100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-042100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-042100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-042100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-042100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ185-042100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-042100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-042100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-042100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ218-042100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

