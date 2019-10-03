TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019
561 FPUS54 KEWX 030831
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
TXZ192-032145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ205-032145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ183-032145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ220-032145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ187-032145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ193-032145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ190-032145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ172-032145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ208-032145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ206-032145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
TXZ224-032145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ228-032145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ184-032145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ209-032145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
TXZ219-032145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 60s.
TXZ188-032145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ223-032145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
TXZ207-032145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
TXZ191-032145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ222-032145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ189-032145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ186-032145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ202-032145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ225-032145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ194-032145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ171-032145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ217-032145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 90.
TXZ204-032145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ185-032145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ203-032145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
TXZ173-032145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ221-032145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ218-032145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
331 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
