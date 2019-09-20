TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019
_____
904 FPUS54 KEWX 200909
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
TXZ192-202215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ205-202215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ183-202215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ220-202215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-202215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-202215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ190-202215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ172-202215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ208-202215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ206-202215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ224-202215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ228-202215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ184-202215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ209-202215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ219-202215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-202215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ223-202215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ207-202215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ191-202215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ222-202215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ189-202215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ186-202215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ202-202215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ225-202215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ194-202215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ171-202215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ217-202215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
$$
TXZ204-202215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ185-202215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around
90.
$$
TXZ203-202215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ173-202215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ221-202215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ218-202215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
409 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather