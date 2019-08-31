TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

TXZ192-312115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-312115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-312115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ220-312115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ187-312115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-312115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ190-312115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-312115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-312115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ206-312115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ224-312115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ228-312115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

TXZ184-312115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ209-312115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ219-312115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ188-312115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-312115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ207-312115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ191-312115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-312115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ189-312115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-312115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-312115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 97-102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 97-102.

TXZ225-312115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

TXZ194-312115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ171-312115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-312115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 98-103. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ204-312115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97-102. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ185-312115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ203-312115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 97-102.

TXZ173-312115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-312115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ218-312115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

304 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

