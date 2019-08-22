TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
_____
776 FPUS54 KEWX 220823
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
TXZ192-222130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-222130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ183-222130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs 98-103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ220-222130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-222130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-222130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ190-222130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ172-222130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ208-222130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-222130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ224-222130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ228-222130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-222130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ209-222130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ219-222130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-222130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-222130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ207-222130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-222130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ222-222130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-222130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-222130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-222130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 97-102. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ225-222130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around
109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing
to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ194-222130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ171-222130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ217-222130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around
107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-222130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs 97-102.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-222130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-222130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ173-222130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ221-222130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ218-222130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather