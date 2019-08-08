TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
TXZ192-081400-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
TXZ205-081400-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.
TXZ183-081400-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
TXZ220-081400-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing
to around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing
to around 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
TXZ187-081400-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
99-104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs 98-103.
TXZ193-081400-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ190-081400-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
TXZ172-081400-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
TXZ208-081400-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ206-081400-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
TXZ224-081400-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 115.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 111.
TXZ228-081400-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 105.
TXZ184-081400-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ209-081400-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 115.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
TXZ219-081400-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing
to around 113 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows
in the upper 70s.
TXZ188-081400-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ223-081400-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ207-081400-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ191-081400-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 107 increasing to around 112 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
TXZ222-081400-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 115.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 111.
TXZ189-081400-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
TXZ186-081400-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ202-081400-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
TXZ225-081400-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 118.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 113.
TXZ194-081400-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
TXZ171-081400-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs 100-105.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.
TXZ217-081400-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102-107. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103-108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
TXZ204-081400-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around 112 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
TXZ185-081400-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ203-081400-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Highest heat index
readings around 113 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs 99-104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs 97-102.
TXZ173-081400-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
TXZ221-081400-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph becoming south 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ218-081400-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
747 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 113 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs 100-105.
